Charges Laid in Homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation on Saturday evening.

Police located a 30-year-old woman with serious injuries just before 6:30 p.m., who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Ernie Blacksmith, 20, from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation, was arrested by officers.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in Brandon court on Monday.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.