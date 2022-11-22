Wesmen Recruit Brandon’s Werbiski to Volleyball Program

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen has attracted left-side Ella Werbiski to their women’s volleyball program.

The Brandon recruit, from Vincent Massey High School, opens the 2023 Wesmen recruiting class and will enrol in the Faculty of Kinesiology.

“I knew I wanted to stay in Manitoba and be somewhat close to home,” Werbiski said, in a release. “And I knew as soon as I saw Phil’s (Hudson, Wesmen head coach) coaching from when I went to his summer camps I knew I really fit with his coaching and like how he does it and his style.”

The 6’2″ player is at the top of her high school team in the province, helping the Vikings to a No. 1 seed in this weekend’s AAAA provincial tournament.

Before making the trip east down the Trans-Canada Highway, Werbiski will play her 18U season next spring for the ACC Cougars program.

“Ella is a tremendous athlete with a never-ending work ethic,” Hudson said. “She has experience playing multiple positions but will swing outside for the Wesmen. Ella plays the game well above the height of the net, is a solid passer and a great teammate. She is a very self-motivated student-athlete and brings intensity and success to all her teams. She has the potential to have an immediate impact on the court in her first year.”