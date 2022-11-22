Man Arrested Carrying Grenade in Winnipeg Neighbourhood

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after officers discovered he was carrying a grenade in the Weston neighbourhood on Monday.

Police were patrolling the area at around 1 a.m. when they noticed a suspicious man walking down a back lane. Police say the suspect displayed “characteristics of an armed individual with an object protruding from his waistband.”

Officers took him into custody and found a blade within a sheath and a grenade concealed in his clothing.

The bomb unit was called in and the area was cordoned off for safety. The grenade was initially determined to be live, but through further testing, police say it was a non-viable weapon.

Steven John Stevenson, 35, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences.

He remains in custody.