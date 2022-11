An elderly man has died following a collision last Saturday in the RM of Minto-Odanah.

Manitoba RCMP and emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire at around 7:40 a.m. on Road 106 West, near Road 78 North.

Police say it’s believed the vehicle was travelling south on Road 106 West, when it crossed the road, entered the ditch and caught fire.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased man.

Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.