Manitoba Changing How to Access Monkeypox Vaccination

WINNIPEG — Manitoba will soon offer monkeypox vaccination appointments through local public health offices.

Starting November 28, appointments can be made directly with a public health office and will no longer be accessible through the online booking tool or central vaccine phone line.

As of Monday, 1,361 doses of the vaccine have been administered to eligible people. Manitoba has reported one confirmed case of monkeypox.

Following the next update on December 13, online data about monkeypox will be updated every four weeks based.