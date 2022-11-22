Blues Musician Matt Andersen Added to Folk Fest’s Concert Series

Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Matt Anderson has been added to the Winnipeg Folk Festival‘s Hear All Year concert series.

Anderson and the Big Bottle of Joy will perform at Club Regent Event Centre on March 30, 2023.

“Being good to each other, you know, in taking care of each other — those are the biggest things I want to put out there,” Andersen said in a release. “If we’re in it together, it’ll be a lot easier than trying to do it on our own.”

Tickets can be purchased online through WinnipegFolkFestival.ca, Club Regent or McPhillips Station box offices, or in the WFF office at 203-211 Bannatyne Avenue. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 25 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29 to $39 plus fees.