Three Charged After Gun, Drugs Seized in Thompson

Two men and a teen have been charged after reports of a gunshot in Thompson last Friday.

RCMP responded to a home on Brandon Crescent at around 6 a.m. and began looking for three individuals.

Two of the three suspects were apprehended a short distance away from the home, while the third was tracked down by a police dog to a residence on Princeton Drive.

A search of the suspects turned up a handgun, crack cocaine, illicit cannabis and a small amount of cash.

Robert Cruz, 34, Nolan Pronteau, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.

All three suspects appeared in Thompson court on Tuesday to face numerous drug and firearms-related charges.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.