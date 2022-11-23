Two Charged for Misusing Funds Collected in Charity Fishing Tournament

Winnipeg police have charged two people who allegedly misused funds collected from a charitable fishing tournament in support of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Police say in January 2021, organizers of the Full Tilt Winter Walleye Tournament proposed the idea of a virtual fishing tournament fundraiser. The organizer approached CHFM, who was led to believe the net proceeds from the tournament would be donated to their foundation. The CHFM agreed to have its logo used for advertising purposes in promoting the tournament.

Police say numerous corporate sponsors donated prizes for the event, which garnered 492 registrations and collected $22,147 in entry fees.

Following the event, $9,118 of the raised funds were dispersed as prize money to participants. The foundation never received the remaining funds, totalling $13,029.

Investigators determined the two people used the remaining proceeds for their own financial gain.

Police began their investigation in December 2021 and have recently charged Heather Neurt, 39, and Christian Thomas Gord Lillyman, 40, both of St. Anne, Manitoba, with multiple fraud charges.

Both were released and will appear in court at a later date.