Peak of the Market Donates to St. John Ambulance Capital Campaign

WINNIPEG — Peak of the Market has made a sizable donation to one of the oldest charities in Canada.

The Winnipeg-based growers presented a cheque for $10,000 to St. John Ambulance on Tuesday.

“For growers, community is at the heart of what we do, every day, all year long,” said Peter Loewen, chair of the board of directors, Peak of the Market.

“While our focus is on feeding communities, we are very proud to be able to support others doing their important work. We see it as a win-win.”

The donation will support the St. John Ambulance Building on a Caring Tradition capital campaign.

“St. John Ambulance is very grateful for the support shown by Peak of the Market Growers,” said Brent Fowler, CEO, St. John Ambulance.

“Their recognition of the work we do sends a message that Growers care. Not only do they care about the food they produce, they are mindful of the connection between community, its people and the well-being of both. We are very appreciative of their donation.

St. John Ambulance provides all levels of lifesaving training and has been operating in Canada for nearly 140 years. In Manitoba, the organization trains over 22,000 people annually in first aid and CPR.