Winnipeg Lotto Winner Planning Winters in the Sun

A Winnipeg man recently joked with a friend that he was Manitoba’s newest millionaire… until he realized it wasn’t a joke.

Craig Braschuk won $1 million on the November 2 Lotto 6/49 draw but only discovered his windfall a few days later.

His friend thought they were joking and asked if he brought home the big prize.

“My friend told me there was a million-dollar win and asked me if it was me,” Braschuk said. “So I scanned my ticket and said, ‘yeah, I did!’”

With his wife on vacation, Braschuk tried to hold in the exciting news until she returned, but couldn’t wait.

“When I told her, she went all goofy. I’m glad she could get it out of her system there!” he laughed.

The lucky winner plans on waiting one year before making any big decisions about what to do with the money, but says planning where to spend their winters and spoiling his wife will be top of mind.

Braschuk purchased his winning ticket from the Red River Co-op at 1621 St. Mary’s Road in Winnipeg on October 31. He won by matching the number 22359689-01.