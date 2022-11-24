RCMP Make Arrests in Violent East St. Paul Party

Manitoba RCMP have made multiple arrests and continue to look for suspects relating to an out-of-control party in East St. Paul on October 29.

Approximately 70 intoxicated youth surrounded police when they responded to calls of the party on Saddleridge Lane. Police vehicles were damaged and racial slurs were yelled at officers, including some patrons who spit on police.

RCMP have been investigating for several weeks and have arrested four people responsible for damaging the police vehicles. Three males, aged 18, 17 and 16, as well as a 17-year-old girl, all from Winnipeg, were charged with mischief. They will appear in court on March 7, 2023.

RCMP have also identified several other people who were on the vehicles, but aren’t releasing their names or photos as arrests are pending.

“We made it very clear that the behaviour exhibited that evening was unacceptable. We anticipate that every individual who took part in damaging police vehicles will be arrested and charged,” said Superintendent John Duff, East District commander for the Manitoba RCMP.

“I have also reviewed video where a vile racial slur is directed at a RCMP officer. I have spoken with the officer and expressed my dismay that he had to endure such hateful language from those in attendance.”

RCMP have also released photos of two people they are seeking to speak with, who may have information that could help in their investigation.

Anyone with details on the two people is asked to contact Red River North RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.