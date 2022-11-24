Police Seize Machete, Sawed-Off Air Gun from Suspect

Winnipeg police have laid several charges after a suspect was reported to be trying the door handles of parked vehicles.

Officers were near the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street earlier Wednesday morning when they noticed a suspect matching the description of the suspicious call.

Police learned the man had outstanding warrants and began to search his property. A machete fell out of his clothing, and a sawed-off air gun and ammunition (incompatible with the gun) were seized.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple weapons offences, as well as failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.

No vehicles were damaged or broken into as a result of the original call.