Assiniboine Community College Opens New Campus Space with $500K Donation

A Brandon business leader and longtime supporter of Assiniboine Community College has made a $500,000 donation to the post-secondary institution.

Bob Mazer, president and CEO of Mazergroup, made the donation Thursday for student space in the Len Evans Centre for Trades and Technology at the college’s North Hill campus, which will now be known as Mazergroup Main Street.

“This announcement is just another step in a very long, close relationship between Mazergroup and Assiniboine,” said Mazer.

“All of us at Mazergroup believe very emphatically that Assiniboine helps Manitobans create better lives for themselves and their families through all kinds of training, but specifically, within the ag sector. The Prairie Innovation Centre will greatly enhance the relationship between our industry and the students that will and are creating our future trained work force.”

The new Mazergroup Main Street space is part of a common area that fosters connection for students, where they can meet, relax, and converse in their free time, ACC says.