Children at Manitoba School Hospitalized After Ingesting Cannabis Gummies

Three children became sick on Wednesday after Manitoba RCMP say they inadvertently ate cannabis gummies.

Police were called to the elementary school in Shilo after several children between the ages of five and nine had become ill during the day.

One child was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the other two were transported to hospital by their parents. All three were treated and released.

“At this point, we believe a child brought the edibles onto the (school) bus and shared them with the other children thinking it was candy,” said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We continue to investigate and are working with the school and the parents who were affected.”

The RCMP is reminding the public to ensure proper labelling and storage of cannabis products away from regular food and drinks.