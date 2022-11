WINNIPEG — A section of Osborne Street is closing this weekend to accommodate construction.

The city says southbound Osborne, between Wardlaw Avenue and Gertrude Avenue, will close at 6 p.m. tonight until Monday, November 28 at 7 a.m. for a Manitoba Hydro project.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, and use alternate routes to get to their destinations while the closure is in effect.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.