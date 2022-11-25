Manitoba Mountie Charged After Woman Injured in Custody

A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing charges after a woman was injured while in police custody last summer.

The woman was arrested on July 1, 2022 in Amaranth and taken to the Portage la Prairie detachment for lodging. While in custody, officers used force to restrain the woman. Upon her release, the she sought treatment in hospital for a broken nose and a broken right arm/wrist.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified of the injuries a few days later and began an investigation.

RCMP officer Cst. Tyler Hoogkamp has since been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm. He will appear in Portage la Prairie court on January 10, 2023.