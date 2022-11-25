Two Suspects Arrested in Edmonton After Fatal Winnipeg Shooting

Winnipeg police have charged two people in connection to a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Johnson Avenue West on October 31.

An injured man was located on the ground near a residence at around 2:30 a.m. and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

He has since been identified as 47-year-old William “Billy” Markowski.

The two suspects in the incident were believed to have fled to Edmonton, where police in that city assisted Winnipeg officers in arresting the pair.

Toni Emma Ruddell, 23, and Christian Flett, 28, of Winnipeg, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg police returned Ruddell and Flett to the city on Thursday.