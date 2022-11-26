Developer Building 500 Apartment Rental Units in South Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Plans for a six-building residential apartment complex were unveiled Friday in Bridgwater.

Ventura Developments is behind EpiCentre, which will be located in Bridgwater Town Centre.

Each building will feature 86 to 100 apartments with approximately 7,500 square feet for commercial development on the ground floor. Ventura broke ground on the first phase in October and expects to have it completed by September 2024. Phases 2 and 3 will be completed over the next six to eight years.

“It’s great to see our city grow with this kind of innovative, multi-purpose development,” said Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the property and development committee for the City of Winnipeg.

“These buildings will be at the heart of a growing Bridgwater Town Centre area that is being built with density to support a walkable community with stores, restaurants and so much more. I’m looking forward to the completion of the future rapid transit line, which will help complete this new community and make it an even more important part of our city.”

The $200 million project will see 10 percent of the development having affordable rental units. Amenities include co-working spaces with automated Starbucks kiosk, free Wi-Fi, an indoor/outdoor dog park with pet wash station, a fitness centre, gymnasium and yoga studio, games and multimedia entertainment centre, swim spa and indoor transit hubs.

“We envision this will be a community within a community where all tenants have access to any of the shared amenities and common areas,” said Tim Comack, vice-president development with Ventura Developments.

“We have pre-wired about a third of our parking stalls so they’re ready for electric vehicles and we’ve even added secure hot-cold delivery lockers for fresh groceries, hot meals or any other kind of delivery.”