Man Fatally Shot in Furby Street Apartment: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating an overnight homicide after a man was shot in a West End apartment.

Police responded to the 500 block of Furby Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a report of gunshots in the building.

Officers found a severely injured man inside a suite and administered emergency medical care until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).