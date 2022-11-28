CP Holiday Train Returning to the Rails in Manitoba

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is embarking on its first cross-continent journey after a two-year hiatus.

The train raises money and collects food for local food banks in communities that CP services.

Following virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021, owing to the pandemic, the regular celebration at rail crossings across the country will resume for the holiday season.

The train will make its stop in Winnipeg on Saturday, December 3 at the grade crossing on Panet Road and Molson Street. Musical artists Tenille Townes and Aysanabee will perform and the event gets underway at 9 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, the CP Holiday Train will enter Manitoba at the Whitemouth crossing on Railway Avenue across from Whitemouth Hotel at 6:45 p.m.

On Sunday, December 4, the train will continue west with stops in Portage la Prairie, Carberry, Brandon and Virden.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP is asking attendees to bring cash or a non-perishable food donation if they’re able. Harvest Manitoba will be on hand to collect the donations.

The complete train schedule is available at cpr.ca/en/holiday-train/canada.