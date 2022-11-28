Fire Destroys Winnipeg Encampment on Langside Street

WINNIPEG — A fire at a temporary encampment on Sunday displaced multiple residents and set off numerous small explosions.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the 600 block of Langside Street at around 6 p.m. and found several tents engulfed in flames and smoke. Emergency crews also found various compressed gas cylinders and/or propane tanks had exploded.

All occupants of the encampment and the two neighbouring homes safely self-evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. Staff from the Downtown Community Safety Partnership attended the scene to assist displaced residents.

One neighbouring house suffered minor heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the encampment is considered a complete loss.