Blue Bombers Re-Sign LB Adam Bighill

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a two-year contract extension.

Bighill, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February 2023, returns for his fifth season with the Blue and Gold and 11th in the CFL.

Bighill led the Blue Bombers in total defensive plays in 2022, registering 72 tackles along with two sacks, one interception and one tackle for a loss.

The Washington native and three-time Grey Cup champion was named a West Division all-star for the eighth time in his career and a CFL Players’ Association all-star for a fifth time.