Prairie Strides Hosts ‘Sensitive Santa’ Visit for Sensory-Sensitive Manitobans

A one-on-one event with Santa Claus will allow Manitobans living with sensory sensitivity to have quiet time with jolly old St. Nicholas.

Prairie Strides (formerly Manitoba Riding for the Disabled Association) is holding a Sensitive Santa event on Friday, December 9.

Participants can sign up for an individual 10-minute time slot with Santa from 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at May 11 Studio, Suite 700-54 South Landing Drive in Oak Bluff.

There is no age limit to visiting Santa in a quiet environment with no crowds or noise.

A $20 suggested donation is requested to reserve a spot.