Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Moving to Portage & Main

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is packing up and moving to the corner of Portage and Main early next year.

The Chamber will relocate to the former Scotiabank building at 200 Portage Avenue and co-locate with the World Trade Centre Winnipeg and CentrePort Canada.

“The Winnipeg Chamber is thrilled to make this commitment to our downtown and our city right at the center [sic] of it all — Portage and Main,” said Loren Remillard, president and CEO of The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

“As a leader in the business community, we are actively working towards reigniting our downtown. With The Chamber celebrating our 150 anniversary, this is exactly the right time for us to publicly double down on our unwavering commitment to downtown — for the next 150 years and beyond.”

The Chamber is currently located two blocks west of its future location at 259 Portage Avenue.

Approximately 41 employees will be housed in the new office space among the three organizations.

New campaign launched to ‘Find Your Way Back Downtown’

On the same day the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce announced its relocation plans, it also participated in a campaign launch with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ to launch a campaign meant to reignite action in the city’s core.

The Find Your Way Back Downtown campaign will advertise various ways Winnipeggers can find their way back downtown after pandemic lockdowns. The campaign will include interactive elements to encourage people to visit both familiar and new places downtown.

“Our message is simple. The more people who are living, working and shopping downtown, the healthier it is for the whole city,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown BIZ.

“We’re inviting Winnipeggers to find their own reasons for coming back downtown Whether it’s hosting an in-person staff meeting, having lunch with a friend or dinner with your spouse, we want people to rediscover all the great things downtown has to offer.”