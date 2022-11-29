Jets Top Avalanche 5-0 Behind Hellebuyck, Wheeler’s Scintillating Performances

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press

Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and Blake Wheeler recorded a hat trick and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday.

Mark Scheifele collected a goal and two assists and Josh Morrissey scored once and had an assist. Cole Perfetti contributed a trio of helpers for the Jets (14-6-1).

Hellebuyck’s third shutout of the season, and 31st of his NHL career, kicked off a four-game homestand at Canada Life Centre, where the Jets are 8-2-0 to start the season.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 19 shots for Colorado (12-7-1), which began a four-game road trip. It was the second time this season the Avalanche have been shut out.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 following the second.

Wheeler opened the game’s scoring at 9:18 of the first, beating Georgiev stick side 20 seconds into a power play.

The Avalanche exited the period outshooting the Jets 9-4.

Scheifele appeared to score at 2:05 of the second period, but Colorado made a successful coach’s challenge for goaltender interference by Wheeler and the goal was nixed.

Less than two minutes later, Morrissey blasted a point shot through traffic to make it 2-0 at 3:46.

Wheeler notched his sixth goal of the season at 13:07, taking advantage of a pass from Perfetti that put Georgiev out of position.

Colorado was outshooting the Jets 25-14 after the middle period.

Scheifele recorded his 12th goal of the season after a quick pass across the front of the crease from Kyle Connor at 1:22 of the third.

Wheeler notched his third goal with 3:51 remaining when Perfetti sent him a pass to the high slot.

JOSH ‘NORRISSEY’

Morrissey, who’s been jokingly called Josh Norrissey by his teammates in reference to the Norris Trophy won by the league’s top defenceman, extended his point streak to five games with four goals and five assists during that span. He leads the Jets in scoring with 25 points in 21 games (five goals, 20 assists) and hasn’t gone more than one game this season without a point.

He was named the NHL’s second star of the week after firing in consecutive overtime winners last week and posting seven points (three goals, four assists) in four games.

END OF SOME STREAKS

Colorado forward Artturi Lehkonen didn’t add to his career-high, nine-game point streak. He had four goals and seven assists during the run, which was the longest point streak on the team this season.

The Avalanche, the league’s top power-play team heading into the contest, went 0-for-3 with the man advantage. They also ended a run of eight straight games with a power-play marker.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Avalanche: Travel to play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.