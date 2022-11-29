Woman Scammed Out of New Puppy Online: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public about online fraud after a New Bothwell woman was recently scammed out of a puppy.

Police say the woman messaged someone in Altona on October 22 who was advertising a puppy needing a new home. The ad was posted on social media and the victim struck up a conversation in hopes of acquiring the animal.

According to police, photos and videos of the puppy were sent to the victim over the next few days and an agreement was made on the price. The victim paid a deposit via e-transfer, with the remaining amount to be paid when both parties were to meet in person and complete the transaction.

On the day of the supposed meeting, the victim received a text stating the seller’s spouse wanted the full payment prior to the exchange, which she sent via e-transfer. The seller then cut off communication with the buyer after the funds were received.

RCMP say it’s important to be cautious and aware of the risk of fraud, especially during the holiday season.

“You should only agree to meet in a public space and provide payment upon meeting with the seller so you have a chance to examine the item prior to payment,” police said in a release.

“The investigation has found that the seller’s profile was recently created and that this person may have been successful in defrauding two other victims in Winnipeg in the same manner.”

St-Pierre-Joly RCMP continue to investigate the incident.