CONTEST: Win a Vehicle Pass to Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

Holiday lights sparkle at Canad Inns Winter Wonderland at Red River Exhibition Park. Cruise 2.5 kilometres in the comfort of your vehicle to view 26 brightly-lit holiday-themed displays.

ChrisD.ca has 20 vehicle passes up for grabs for the Christmas spectacle, running December 2, 2022 until January 7, 2023 (closed Christmas Day) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

How do I win?

Simply fill out the entry form below and we’ll draw 20 random winners. Good luck!

Experience Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

“We’re thrilled to be a holiday tradition for so many Winnipeg families,” said Garth Rogerson, CEO, Red River Exhibition Association. “Now in our 23rd year, we are grateful for our continued partnership with Canad Inns and are proud to give back to local charities.”

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Canad Inns Winter Wonderland will be donated to KidSport Manitoba and the Red River Exhibition Foundation. Over $350,000 has been donated to Manitoba charities over the last 23 years.

Tickets are valid for passenger vehicles with up to seven people. Advance tickets are $15 plus GST (and applicable service fees), available online at redriverex.com and in-person at any Canad Inns Winnipeg Destination Centre, Giant Tiger, Valu-Lots and Northern Store locations. Tickets at the gate are $20.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Friday, December 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only. Passes will be delivered electronically to the winners.