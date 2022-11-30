Home » News » Steinbach Man Killed in Crash Near Anola

Steinbach Man Killed in Crash Near Anola

November 30, 2022 2:49 PM | News


The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 west of Anola has killed a 32-year-old Steinbach man.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened at around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the RM of Springfield when an 84-year-old Winnipeg man veered into the oncoming lane. He collided with an eastbound vehicle, being driven by the Steinbach man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The elderly man in the first vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.


