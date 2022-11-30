Deserving Winnipeg Youth Shop with Cops

Students from the Winnipeg School Division teamed up Wednesday with Winnipeg police officers for the return of the annual Shopping With Cops event.

St. Vital Centre joined forces with the WPS to host the event for the first time since 2019.

Shopping With Cops provides each child with a $200 gift card, donated by the mall, to be spent while accompanied by an officer. Kids can choose to buy anything they wish, such as winter clothes, toys and holiday gifts.

“Christmas holidays are a celebration and a time for giving,” said Constable Dirk Creighton. “It is a time of selflessness and togetherness. The Winnipeg Police Service is honored [sic] to participate in Shopping with Cops this holiday season.”

The students are selected to participate in Shopping With Cops based on their academic and sports achievements, positive influence on peers and volunteer efforts that help to make a difference in the community. More than 60 students and officers participate in the event annually.