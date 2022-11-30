Two Arrested at Jets Game, Facing Assault Charges

Two people were arrested Tuesday night after becoming unruly in the stands at a Winnipeg Jets game.

Videos on social media show police dragging two people up the stairs after a melee near the rink boards.

Police on scene assisted True North Sports + Entertainment security staff at around 9:10 p.m., who had detained the two suspects. Officers placed a man and woman under arrest and began escorting them from the arena. While in custody, the woman spat at one of the officers, requiring them to place a spit mask on her.

According to police, both suspects were causing a disturbance during the game when they were forcibly removed by True North staff. A 50-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both employed as security personnel, were assaulted while trying to detain the suspects. Both victims suffered minor upper-body injuries due to the assault and received medical attention at the scene.

Police say a 54-year-old man tried to intervene and help security when the male suspect assaulted him. He lost his balance and fell back onto the rink boards, causing a laceration to his head. He was taken to hospital and treated for his injury.

The suspects and the victims were previously unknown to one another. Alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the incident, say police.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man is facing two counts of assault and resisting a peace officer.

A 28-year-old woman from The Pas is facing two counts of assault, assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

As charges have yet to be formally laid, neither suspect can be named by police. They were both released pending a court date.