RAW:almond Returning to Frozen Waterway in 2023

WINNIPEG — After a three-year hiatus, Winnipeg’s frozen dining experience RAW:almond will make a return this winter.

The on-ice restaurant, located near The Forks at the intersection of the Assiniboine and Red rivers, will resurrect a unique and flavourful menu for diners with a rotating roster of guest chefs.

RAW:almond is led by project veterans, Deer + Almond chef Mandel Hitzer and architect Joe Kalturnyk, who will mark the pop-up’s 10th anniversary this winter.

The 22-night event will run from January 26 to February 18, 2023 and feature 10 local and North American chefs.

Tickets for RAW:almond are go on sale Sunday, December 11 in-person at The Forks for $225 per seat. Remaining tickets will be available online on Monday, December 12.