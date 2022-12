Grand Rapids Man Killed in Crash on Highway 6

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday night has killed a Grand Rapids man.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the scene at around 11:55 p.m. on Highway 6, located one kilometre south of Grand Rapids.

Police found a northbound tandem gravel truck had entered the ditch and was lying on its side.

The 61-year-old driver and lone occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.

Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.