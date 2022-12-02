Benson, Lambos Partner with KidSport Manitoba

Two Winnipeg Ice players have been named honorary ambassadors of KidSport Manitoba.

Forward Zach Benson and defenceman Carson Lambos are sharing the responsibility to represent the organization.

“I have been fortunate my entire life to play the game of hockey which I am deeply passionate about,” said Benson, in a release. “KidSport is extremely important to me, as well as our community. All kids should have the opportunity to experience the fun and friendships that sport has brought me.”

Benson, Lambos and the Ice will partner with KidSport Manitoba at various events, including the Sport Manitoba Game Day event Saturday, January 7 where kids aged five to 10 will have the opportunity to try out various multi-sports plus other events to be announced in the near future.

“Being a Winnipegger I know how important this organization is in our community to assist youth with the opportunity to participate in organized sports,” added Lambos. “I’ve made so many lifelong friends through sport. Of course, I have been very fortunate to get a career out of hockey too, but the friendships and bonds I’ve made have been so special to me.”

The Ice return to the rink tonight to host the Swift Current Broncos at Wayne Fleming Arena, followed by the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday. Puck drop on both nights is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting WinnipegIce.ca.