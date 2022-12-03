Man Killed in Early Saturday Crash on Century Street

WINNIPEG — A two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning has left one person dead.

Winnipeg police and emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Century Street between Portage Avenue and Academy Road at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers located a man who had sustained serious bodily injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the St. James Bridge. Witnesses and both drivers remained on the scene to speak with police.

The victim has yet to be identified but was pronounced deceased in hospital.

According to Google Street View, there isn’t a pedestrian sidewalk located where the accident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085.