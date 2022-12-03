Let the Bevvies Pour: Hot Beverage Week is Back

WINNIPEG — A friendly neighbourhood holiday drink competition is permeating the Exchange District this holiday season.

Hot Beverage Week will return on December 5 for its sixth year, featuring 17 fun and festive entries from establishments in the area.

“Hot Beverage Week is one of my favourite initiatives,” says David Pensato, executive director of the Exchange District BIZ.

“These festive drinks add an extra bit of fun and exploration to the magical holiday shopping experience in the Exchange District — and this year I’m excited by the record number of participants to check out.”

From fancy hot chocolates to spiked teas and spiced espressos, beverage lovers will find a drink to their liking.

Those who take part can vote for their favourite hot beverage and be entered to win a $75 gift card for the winning business.

Hot Beverage Week runs from December 5-10. A full list of participating local cafés, bars and breweries can be found at exchangedistrict.org/hot-beverage-week-2022.