Police Fatally Shoot Man During Winnipeg Traffic Stop

Winnipeg police shot and killed a man on Saturday night during a traffic stop in the area of Portage Avenue and Bourkevale Drive.

Police say an officer fired their weapon during the incident, striking the man in the driver’s seat at around 7:30 p.m. Officers began to provide emergency medical care until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Details on what led to police opening fire on the driver weren’t immediately released.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.