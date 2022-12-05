Man, 19, Killed in Crash with Semi on Highway 16

A 19-year-old Manitoba man has died following a collision with a semi-trailer truck in the RM of Minto-Odanah.

RCMP responded to the crash just after midnight on Sunday on Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 10, south of Riding Mountain National Park.

Police say the man’s vehicle was travelling west on Highway 16 at the time when it crossed the centre line and collided with the eastbound truck.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, say police.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 39-year-old man from Winnipeg, had minor physical injuries and was treated on scene.

Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.