Farmers Help Feed Families in Need

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Manitoba Pork.

December always feels like a special month, filled with holiday celebrations, work parties, connecting with friends and family, and most importantly, sharing meals with those we love. It is also a time to reflect on the year that will soon be behind us as we look forward to the new year ahead. A common thread throughout all these celebrations and the time reflecting is the food we share. Food is deeply meaningful and brings people together. The holiday season is a great reminder of that.

The holiday season is also an important time of year to consider supporting those around us who may need a little extra help. Due to rising inflation across our country, more Canadians are using food banks than ever before. According to new data from the University of Saskatchewan, more than 30 percent of Canadians said they were eating less healthy food due to rising costs, while almost 20 percent of Canadians said they are skipping meals to save money.

Manitoba pork producers are committed to giving back to their communities year-round. By supporting local food banks like Harvest Manitoba, Southeast Helping Hands, and Agape Table, thousands of pounds of pork products are reaching hungry children, struggling adults and seniors, and the working poor across Manitoba.

“It takes a province to feed a province,” said Vince Barletta, President & CEO of Harvest Manitoba. “More Manitobans are turning to food banks for help than ever before, and the support we receive from partners like Manitoba Pork is essential to keep up with the need for food across our province.”

While pork produced right here in Manitoba remains one of the most cost-effective protein options at the grocery store, we know that food security and affordability are issues that remain top of mind for us all. In 2021, Statistics Canada found 5.8 million Canadians lived in food-insecure households, while the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity found that the top 5 issues consumers were concerned about included the cost of food, inflation, home energy costs, the affordability of healthy food, and the economy.

Manitoba pork producers work hard to supply a nutrient-rich and affordable protein that is sustainably and humanely raised. Manitoba pork feeds not only Manitobans, but Canadians and consumers around the world. The ever-increasing demand for wholesome, high-quality Manitoba pork has played a significant economic and social role in the province, creating well-paying jobs, building communities, and helping those who struggle with food insecurity.

Making a positive contribution to society is at the heart of Manitoba hog sector’s sustainability focus. The passion to support the well-being of communities across the province, reflects our commitment to support those experiencing food insecurity, particularly during the holiday season. Manitoba pork producers work hard to ensure a safe, affordable protein is available to all.

