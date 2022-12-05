Police Seize Guns, Drugs During Joint Investigation in Central Plains

WINNIPEG — A joint Manitoba police task force has seized weapons and made numerous arrests in the Central Plains area.

Manitoba RCMP, Brandon police and the Manitoba First Nation Police Service worked together on an investigation that executed search warrants on “prolific offenders” from November 21-25.

Seven warrants were executed for firearms, weapons, illegal drugs, and stolen property in Sandy Bay First Nation, Dakota Tipi First Nation, and Portage la Prairie.

Thirteen arrest warrants were also executed and offenders were taken into custody. Police say four of the top five most prolific suspects were charged.

In total, police laid 36 new charges for firearms offences, drug trafficking, breaching a release order, possession of stolen property and weapons possession offences.

Items seized included 13 firearms, 22 other weapons, including machetes, knives, brass knuckles, and batons, more than two ounces of methamphetamine, an ATV, a dirt bike, a vehicle, and a MIG welder.

“SERT (RCMP’s Strategic Enforcement Response Team) is all about intelligence-led, data-driven policing,” said Superintendent Rob Lasson, officer in charge of RCMP major crime services.

“When SERT is deployed, it means we have identified an issue, determined what or who is driving the issue, and are taking concrete steps to stop the issue. We are very happy to team up with our policing partners to execute this operation to address crime in rural Manitoba.”