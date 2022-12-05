Woman Won’t Be Charged in Homicide at The Forks: Police

Winnipeg police won’t be laying charges after a man was killed in an assault at The Forks last spring.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the parkade on May 3, where they found an injured man. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

He was identified as 27-year-old Kyle James Craik of Winnipeg.

After an extensive investigation, police determined Craik confronted a 23-year-old woman, who defended herself against him. The incident resulted in Craik suffering fatal injuries.

The woman was arrested on the same day as the assault and later released.

Police and Crown prosecutors found the woman acted in self-defence against the suspect, which was considered reasonable under the circumstances.