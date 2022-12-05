Winnipeg Folk Festival 2023 Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the 48th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival are now on sale.

Organizers on Monday announced the return of the summer music festival to Birds Hill Provincial Park from July 6-9, 2023.

The festival also revealed its new logo, designed by local graphic designer Roberta Landreth.

“The character of the happy sun playing the banjo, and many more characters to come, represent that festival experience, combining classic and new traditions that the festival community continues to create each summer,” WFF said in a release.

Festival veterans may recognize the banjo-playing sun as an homage to WFF’s first logo.

Tickets to the 2023 Winnipeg Folk Festival and its two campgrounds are available now at tier 1 ticket prices. The artistic lineup will be unveiled in the spring.