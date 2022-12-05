Police Incentivize Winnipeg Drivers with Pancakes at Roadside Checkstops

WINNIPEG — Driving sober this holiday season? You could get yourself a free stack of pancakes.

Winnipeg police have teamed up with Smitty’s Restaurants as part of their annual holiday checkstop program, which began on December 2.

From now until New Year’s Eve, drivers who pass through a Winnipeg police checkstop and are found to be sober and abiding by the rules of the road, will be given a voucher for a free stack of Smitty’s pancakes.

“Over the past year, we have seen a spike in fatal and serious collisions in which a number of them involved impaired driving or suspected impairment,” said Inspector Doug Roxburgh, commander of the Winnipeg police traffic division.

“The Winnipeg Police are encouraging motorists to always plan ahead of time on how they will get home if they intend to take part in the consumption of intoxicants of any sort.”

The WPS holiday checkstop program caught 77 impaired drivers in 2021.

Police suggest holiday revellers use Operation Red Nose, public transportation or a ride-sharing program to make it home safely this festive season.