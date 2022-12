Man Arrested with Drugs, Weapon at Manitoba Courthouse

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after he was carrying drugs and a knife inside the Portage la Prairie courthouse.

The incident happened on December 2 when police were called to the courthouse for a man possessing drugs.

Sheriff’s officers searched the man and discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a knife and a quantity of cash.

Frederick Roulette, 30, was arrested by RCMP and charged with several drugs and weapons offences.

He remains in custody.