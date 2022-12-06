$100K in Drugs Seized in RM of Mountain

Manitoba RCMP have seized $100,000 in cocaine from a home in the RM of Mountain.

Officers with the Swan River detachment executed a search warrant on December 2, where they located approximately one kilogram of cocaine, a number of prescription pills, more than $10,000 in Canadian currency, four firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

A 43-year-old man from the RM of Mountain was arrested at the scene and is facing several drug and firearms-related charges.

He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.