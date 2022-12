Country music superstar Shania Twain has added a second Winnipeg show to her Queen Of Me Tour in 2023.

The Grammy Award winner will perform in the city on Tuesday, November 7.

Twain is celebrating the upcoming release of her new album of the same name with a global tour that will kick off in April.

Her original Winnipeg show is scheduled for Sunday, May 14.

Tickets for the second date go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.