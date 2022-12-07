Blue Bombers Extend DB Desmond Lawrence

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed defensive back Desmond Lawrence to a one-year contract.

The North Carolina native signed with Winnipeg in October following his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and started one regular season game, followed by starts in both the Western Final and Grey Cup.

Lawrence made his Blue Bombers debut in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions on October 15, registering one tackle and four pass knockdowns. He followed that up with three tackles, an interception and a knockdown in the Western Final and four tackles in the Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.