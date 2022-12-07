Manitoba’s Stefanson Has 26% Approval Rating: Poll

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson remains the least popular premier in the country, a new poll has found.

Angus Reid Institute released its latest premiers’ performance rankings on Wednesday, which shows Stefanson with only 26 percent among her provincial counterparts.

Pollsters call it a “sad solstice for Stefanson,” saying her political year comes to an end in the same place it started in the popularity category.

“Earlier this month Stefanson announced $200 million in spending to add 2,000 health care professionals to the province, which, like the rest of the country, has faced immense challenges in this area,” the survey said.

Joining Stefanson toward the bottom of the pack are New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs at 28 percent and Ontario Premier Doug Ford with 34 percent.