Mint Issues Black-Ring Toonie in Memory of Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $2 coin featuring a black outer ring to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The new coin is distinguished by its black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband. The coin will begin circulating later this month.

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, in a release. “Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”

This new coin features the traditional Brent Townsend polar bear design on the core of the reverse, as well as the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

Nearly five million coins will enter the national coin distribution system in December and will begin appearing gradually as banks re-stock their $2 coin inventories.

The Mint is also hosting public coin exchanges at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques from December 7-8.