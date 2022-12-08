CMHR Waiving Admission on International Human Rights Day

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is waiving admission this Saturday to mark International Human Rights Day.

Free daytime events are planned for both December 10 and December 11.

A screening of “The Water Walker” will run Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Directed by James Burns, the film follows the journey of 15-year-old Autumn Peltier from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, on Manitoulin Island, to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City as she fights for the rights of Indigenous communities across Canada.

After the film, activist, land defender and educator Layla Staats will join Elder Robert Green of Shoal Lake 39 First Nation and CMHR curator Isabelle Masson in a conversation about Autumn’s journey, the devastating impacts of water advisories and climate change action across Canada.

The museum will also host an Ethiopian coffee ceremony led by Niverville-based Negash Coffee on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

“The Ethiopian coffee ceremony is a sign of respect, a way to welcome people and build bonds of community and friendship,” CMHR said in a release.