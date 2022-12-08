Blue Bombers Sign Head Coach O’Shea to Three-Year Extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed head coach Mike O’Shea to a three-year contract extension.

The new deal will see O’Shea, a back-to-back Grey Cup-winning head coach, lead the Blue Bombers through the 2025 CFL season.

O’Shea has been at the helm of the Blue and Gold for eight years since accepting the role in December of 2013.

The Blue Bombers are 82-58 under O’Shea since 2014 with two Grey Cup championships, three straight appearances in the championship game and six consecutive double-digit win seasons – matching a franchise-best stretch first established from 1957-62. Over the last two years, the club is 26-6, including a franchise-record 15 wins in 2022.

The football club has scheduled a media availability with O’Shea and president and CEO Wade Miller for Friday morning.